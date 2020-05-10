Henry Cejudo retires and points to WWE. The fighter surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from the UFC following his victory tonight.

Henry Cejudo retires and targets WWE

Henry Cejudo He was one of the fighters who returned to the UFC last night at the company’s first show in this Covid-19 pandemic.

In last night’s match, Cejudo retained his UFC Bantamweight title with a technical KO victory against Dominick Cruz, something that was expected, but The surprise came later when he announced he was retiring from the UFC and martial arts.

We do not know if this withdrawal of Cejudo is a strategy for Dana White to increase the check to the fighter and he decides to return but at the press conference Cejudo already hinted what his intentions were now that he is out of the UFC

I would love to make an appearance in WWE, but what they do, heck. I would like to face Rey Mysterio and kneel, I would also like to deal with Kurt Angle.

This is what he commented Henry Cejudo at his press conference after tonight’s eventFrom what we see, you shouldn’t know that Kurt Angle is no longer in WWE.

Henry Cejudo has already commented on previous occasions that he would like to be involved in WWE at some point in his career and it seems that now that step is closer.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.