Henry Cejudo responds to Khabib’s ‘proposal’ to face Hasbulla Magomedov

Henry Cejudo has issued a hilarious reply after Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly suggested that Hasbulla Magomedov was going to kill him.

For those who don’t know, Hasbulla, also known as “Mini Khabib”, went viral after the confrontation between him and Adbu Rozik circulated on all social networks. The video garnered worldwide recognition for both good and bad reasons, with some finding it funny and others insisting that such a fight should not be allowed to take place.

With Khabib sarcastically suggesting that Cejudo vs Hasbulla could be a future fight of some kind, it was always known that “Triple C” was going to answer the only way he knows.

You better be careful what you wish for Hasbulla Magomedov I’ll throw you away like a newborn, not even Khabib Nurmagomedov can save you from Triple C’s wrath!! #bendtheknee »

Hasbulla is believed to be an 18-year-old boy, but suffer from growth hormone deficiency (GHD), which is why it has a childish appearance.

Cejudo, for his part, already he’s officially retired from mixed martial arts and spends his days making fun of who he can on social media. Many of us wonder if he will ever step into the UFC octagon again, but at the moment it seems unlikely.

