Henry Cejudo on Hasbulla Magomedov: “He may be a recognizable public figure around the world”

Henry Cejudo has bet on Hasbulla Magomedov to become “a great public figure recognizable throughout the world.”

Hasbulla He is commonly known as “Little Khabib”, in reference to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 18-year-old has childish characteristics, such as stunted growth and a high-pitched voice believed to be caused by a form of dwarfism. Hasbulla has become something of a celebrity on social media following a mock press conference prior to his proposed match with Abdu Rozik.

Cejudo, former UFC doubleweight champion, is often teased for his short stature. Hasbulla challenged ‘Triple C’ to fight because they are ‘similar in size’. Cejudo has followed the joke and has interacted with Hasbulla on the Internet.

The Olympic gold medalist believes that Russian social media star may become one of the most famous people in the world.

He wants to come to the United States. Hasbulla has big plans. He wants to fight in Las Vegas. He’s been texting meSo we’ll see, ”Cejudo said on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast.

I don’t take myself too seriously. It is what it is, “added Cejudo. «Even my girl is like four inches taller than me too… It’s just the sense of humor. I look for different ways to troll. I see the business side, the business side«.

“I can see Hasbulla becoming a great public figure recognizable throughout the world. If Hasbulla plays his cards right, he could be one of the most recognizable faces in the world. because how can you not like that guy? “Cejudo concluded. “The guy has … I don’t know what the syndrome is, but he’s 18 or 19, but it looks like he’s five or six.”

