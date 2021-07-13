Henry Cejudo on Dominick Cruz’s advice to Conor McGregor: “The blind leading the blind”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Dominick Cruz after the former bantamweight champion gave Conor McGregor some advice.

After McGregor suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after breaking his leg, he continued to speak ill of Poirier. However, according to Dominick Cruz, McGregor simply needs to accept defeat.

After multiple losses like that, you tend to sit back and shut up. We are not seeing that. We are not seeing silence, we are not seeing humility“Cruz said on the UFC 264 post-fight show about McGregor. «There is a position where you get crushed sometimes and you have to accept it as a fighter. That is part of why we do martial arts, is to accept defeats and victories and grow from them. If you don’t accept those defeats, how can you grow? How do you fill the void?

After Cruz said that about McGregor, many wondered why he said it, especially after the way he handled his loss to Henry Cejudo. If you remember, Dominick Cruz claimed for weeks and still does, that referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight early.. He also said Peterson smelled of alcohol and cigarettes in the cage.

Following Cruz’s advice to McGregor, Cejudo responded to the former bantamweight champion and attacked him.

«The blind leading the blind«. Hey @dominickcruz, does the referee still smell like alcohol and cigarettes? Take your own advice! #bendtheknee, ”Henry Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

It is a response in the purest style of Cejudo that has some truth. For the moment, Cruz has not responded to “Triple C” and it is not known if he will. However, there is no doubt that the rivalry between the two fighters will continue. McGregor, for his part, has also not responded to Cruz’s advice after his loss at UFC 264.

