Henry Cejudo explains that TJ Dillashaw deserved to win at UFC Vegas 32

TJ Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in the main event at UFC Vegas 32 by split decision. And Henry Cejudo agrees. Although at first the now retired fighter spoke in this way about a rematch with the former 135-pound champion:

Easy money for me! I was generous to beat him up in 32 seconds. Next time I won’t be so much!

More recently, in a video on social media, “Triple C” explains why Dillashaw beat Sandhagen.

“In fact, I am very surprised with TJ. I wasn’t betting on him, I really wasn’t, because throughout I was thinking that Sandhagen just did a better job than TJ tends to do. But what we want to point out in this fight is the wrestling, the mentality and the hunger.

“The reason TJ won the fight, and I think he won the fight, even though he took a beating, is that he controlled most of the time, and I don’t think we are giving credit to that.

“Most of the time he was in a better position, he had him against the cage, he knocked him down, he didn’t inflict as much damage, but he did enough to steal the rounds towards the end. You have to give credit where it belongs. I wasn’t betting on him, I didn’t want him to win, but I guess apparently did what it took to beat Cory Sandhagen«.

