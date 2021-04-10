Henry Cejudo assures that he will face Floyd Mayweather in his next match: “Triple C versus the Olympic bronze medalist”

The quality of fights in boxing no longer surprise in 2021. We have already seen fighters from MMA in boxing, and everything seems to indicate that Henry Cejudo will be the next to do that.

This Friday night, the former two-division champion, the former champion spoke of a great fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this week, the president of UFC Dana White was in the home of Mayweather on Las Vegas to meet with the president of Rizin FF Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

The meeting of White with the former owner of Pride FC It is the first between the two in 15 years. Sakakibara Y Mayweather were discussing the possibility of working together after Mega 2021. Now, it seems that they will seek to work with the senior position of UFC.

メ イ ウ ェ ザ ー と 打 ち 合 わ せ を し て い た と こ ろ 「今 か ら サ カ キ バ ラ に 会 わ せ た い ヤ ツ が い る か ら れ 、 電話 で 呼 ぶ 言 っ 、 電話 で れ ぶ 言 っ し 電話 て て！ し し が て て 彼 と は 約 15 年 ぶ り の 再 会 で す。

こ の 業界 に 戻 っ て 会 い た か っ た 男 の 一 人 で す。

偶然 か ら 何 か 生 ま れ る こ と が あ る か も し れ ま せ ん ね！ pic.twitter.com/j6JK5Eif2R – NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA (@nobu_sakakibara) April 7, 2021

Mayweather made his last exhibition in Rizin 14 where he faced the kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa. Before that, he faced Conor mcgregor, where he increased his undefeated to 50 wins.

If he manages to carry out the fight with Frowning, it would be the second fight against a star of the MMA, excluding Nasukawa that only has four fights and since 2018 he’s focused on kickboxing.

By Frowning, his last fight was in May 2020 when he knocked out Dominick Cruz on UFC 249. After the combat, “Triple C” announced his retirement from MMA.

After the announcement, Frowning has expressed interest in returning for a possible match against the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and the new bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. Mayweather I was going to return last February for an exhibition with Logan Paul, but apparently it caused a conflict of interest with Mega 2021.