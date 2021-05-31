Henry Cavill’s ultimatum to Warner Bros

Share

Are we facing the latest chapter in the stormy relationship between actor Henry Cavill and Warner Bros, for the role of Superman?

Since Warner Bros announced that it would do a reboot of Superman with the producer JJ Abrams and the creator of comics Ta-Nehisi Coates as a screenwriter, the actor Henry cavill it has not stood still. Since you have signed to repeat the role of Sherlock Holmes in the aftermath of Enola Holmes from Netflix, is rolling The witcher and will also star in the reboot of The Immortals (Highlander). So hardly anyone expects us to see him as Superman in the DCEU.

Although the actor does not completely lose hope and has given an ultimatum to Warner Bros demanding that they assure him a participation in a movie like Superman now or never. I mean, it all depends on the movie studio. If they move token, the actor will return to Dc comics, but otherwise that door will be closed forever.

An offer from Marvel Studios may be in the middle of all of this.

This aggressive movement of Henry cavill Forcing the study to decide in a short period of time, it could be motivated because it has received an offer of Marvel studios to join his Cinematographic Universe. Something that it seems that he would be happy to do, but as a requirement he has been asked to finish definitively with the role of Superman. So you want to know the exact plans of Warner Bros whether they have it or not.

They have been rumored to Henry cavill for two important roles in Marvel studios. Since it could be Captain Britain (Brian Braddock), although lately it is more related to Hercules. The son of Zeus, which we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder interpreted by Russell crowe, which means that this delivery of Marvel studios will introduce the Olympian gods and it would be amazing to see Henry cavill face the Thor from Chris Hemsworth, like in the comics.

