Henry Cavill would have stopped following Warner Bros. and DC on social networks – Tomatazos

Although Henry Cavill is no longer part of the DC Extended Universe after his last appearance as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, their followers still hope that executives will reconsider to make their sequel to The Man of Steel – 55%, although the company has already begun preparations for the reboot in which, according to reports, the protagonist will be African American And it will still be Clark Kent.

Even Dwayne Johnson himself has supported the constant campaigns to restore the Snyderverse and that the actor from Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98% use the Kryptonian suit again to fulfill their wish for Black Adam to have an encounter with the superhero played by Cavill. The singer has yet to comment on it, but many rumors have emerged about his bad relationship with the studio.

Perhaps one of the most recent trends related to the actor and Warner Bros. was that the company decided to announce that its new Superman would remain Clark Kent on the same day as Henry’s birthday, which was frowned upon by several and even considered a mockery. or a lack of respect. After all this commotion, it was reported that the protagonist of The Witcher – 67% had stopped following the official accounts of Warner and DC on their social networks.

This certainly generated a lot of hype and many wondered if Henry was furious with the study, prompting several users to do their own research and theories. One of those who spoke about it was the American influencer Grace randolph (writer and youtuber). According to his words, the actor did stop following both accounts, however, he pointed it out as the only actor who did not show his support for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, ensuring that he should learn from their actions.

Many of you have asked me what I think about WB making a Black Superman movie with Kal-El. It’s too early to judge, it could be a really good thing! With the multiverse strategy, each #DC movie is an experiment to its success. This could turn out to be the next #Joker with the right talent. And about #HenryCavill unfollowing WB and DC today, it’s hard to sympathize with the one cast member who didn’t support the #SnyderCut in November 2019, and who made a number of enemies for not making a cameo in Shazam, etc. I hope he learns from this, and that he is cast as #JamesBond.

And as for #HenryCavill unfollowing WB & DC today it’s hard to sympathize with the only main cast member who didn’t support the #SnyderCut back in Nov 2019 & who made a lot of enemies by not doing that #Shazam cameo, etc. I hope he learned from this, & gets cast as #JamesBond – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 7, 2021

Although it is a fact that Cavill does not follow the Warner Bros. and DC accounts, there is no way to prove that he ever followed them. Finally, the actor cannot be judged for not having supported the campaign to obtain the Snyder Cut as Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher did; On the one hand, it was not strictly his responsibility to do it publicly, besides that he was focused on other important projects for his career.

Undoubtedly, the presence of the stars in social networks has been contradictory, because, although it does mean an important closeness to their fans, each comment or attitude is also taken to be judged in some way. Something that has cost several even their stay in large franchises, such as Gina who starred in one of the most talked about scandals for making her political ideology evident.