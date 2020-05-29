Although previously it had been said that Warner Bros. was thinking of looking for a new actor to play Superman, With the reveal of the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the studio would be changing its plans and giving the character continuity so Henry Cavill will return to the DCEU.

Although ‘Man of Steel 2’ will have to wait for now, It has been revealed that Cavill and Warner Bros have reached a new agreement for the actor to remain in the DCEU, so the studio has big plans for the character, since although he will not get a new solo movie at the moment. , it will appear in many others.

It was long ago revealed that Dwayne Johnson wanted Superman to face Black Adam in the post-credit scene from the villain movie, and wished Cavill was the one to play the superhero, but since Henry’s future at the DCEU was uncertain at the time, Warner refused this request, but now things have changed. .

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Henry Cavill’s next appearance as ‘Superman’ will be in the ‘Black Adam’ movie, since at the end of this he will meet the villain to leave the door open for a future confrontation between these two characters, so he may also appear in the sequel to ‘Shazam!’.

If this is true, the studio would already have assured the success of the sequel to ‘Black Adam’, Facing these two great superheroes, plus having Henry Cavill as Superman is a guarantee of a huge box office gross, so fans will be happy to know that the Man of Steel is back at the DCEU.

This is how Henry Cavill will return to the DCEU and it will do so facing one of the strongest villains in this universe, also the presence of the hero would mean that ‘Black Adam’ will be part of this universe and will not be an independent film as was the case with ‘Joker’.