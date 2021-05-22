Henry Cavill to star in ‘The Immortals’ reboot with ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski

The reboot project for ‘The Immortals’ has been around in Hollywood for more than a decade. Names like Justin Lin, Ryan Reynolds or Juan Carlos Fresnadillo have been linked to him at some point, but ultimately it was the director of ‘John Wick’, Chad Stahelski, who would head it. That was announced in 2016, and since then there hasn’t been much news so far.

According to Deadline, Henry Cavill to star in ‘The Immortals’ reboot. The ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘The Witcher’ actor, who has also participated in ‘Mission Impossible’ and played Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes’, seems not to want to leave a film franchise untouched.

It is unknown if Cavill will play a new character or play Connor MacLeod, Ramirez or some other role from the original film, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. ‘The Immortals’ did not have a great success on its arrival in theaters in March 1986, but it ended up becoming a cult film and had four sequels and three television spin-offs.

Unknown plot

The original film was about a 16th century Highland Scotsman, Connor MacLeod, who dies and is resurrected. Then a knight named Ramírez explains that there is a group of immortals who can only die by being beheaded, who have been fighting a war among themselves for centuries. The war takes them until the New York of 1985, in which MacLeod will have to fight against the evil Kurgan (Clancy Brown). ‘The immortals’ popularized their slogan, “There can only be one left”.

At the moment it is not known if this reboot, written by Kerry Williamson (‘Seven Sisters’), will tell the same story again or a totally new one. As we said, Lionsgate has been trying to get the project on its feet for more than a decade, but it seems that the participation of the Stahelski-Cavill tandem gives it the definitive push to enter the production phase.