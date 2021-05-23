Henry Cavill to star in new version of ‘The Immortals’

Henry cavill will be one of the protagonists of the relaunch of ‘The immortals’ based on the popular 1980s movie starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery.The British actor anticipates that the scottish line It will be key in his character, so he will be related to the original MacLeod clan.

When Christopher Lambert started cutting heads on the screen, ‘The immortals’ it became an immediate classic in action movies. The success led to the popular adventures of the immortal hero of the Scottish Highlands extended to create a movie franchise and a series with less impact on the public. The time has come in the current trend to recover past successes, but for this they have had a packaging and level actor as Henry cavill, who has already starred Superman or the series of Netflix ‘The Witcher’ (with the character of Geralt de Rivia).

The announcement of the arrival of a new installment of the immortals who only lost their lives when someone cut off their heads has come from the hand of Henry Cavill himself. The Briton has acknowledged that he feels double satisfaction with the new role because it was one of his favorite films as a child and because of his supposed Scottish roots to continue the plot started by the clan Connor MacLeod.

Even if the actor was only 3 years old when the film was released, the reruns and the extensive legacy stayed in his retina when he was a kid. “I have some very exciting news today! I’ve been a fan of ‘Highlander ‘ (the original name that in Spain was translated by ‘The immortals’) since I was a child. From the movies with the glorious What in in the 80s, until the television series with an actor (Adrian paul) who looked a lot like one of my brothers, “Henry Cavill explained on his Instagram account.

The first installment told of the discovery of a race of immortals that could only die when someone beheaded them. It told the story of Conor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), an inhabitant of the Highlands of Scotland who was shocked by his condition when The Kurgan (character played by Clancy Brown) He made him see that he was immortal when he pierced him with a sword. Later, the protagonist was banished by his clan and learned from another immortal veteran, Ramirez (with the iconic Sir Sean Connery in the role), the secrets of his nature and lived for several centuries until the final confrontation. The Queen soundtrack ended up helping create a myth around the film.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another look that could appear is the iconic kilt that Conor MacLeod wore since his first confrontations with The Kurgan, the iconic villain who helped popularize the first installment in 1986. Everything indicates that Henry Cavill will follow the Scottish line. “I’ve been researching my roots”, the actor has joked on his social networks to anticipate that he will wear the kilt, the popular kilt that was also part of the icons of the original film.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The director of the new installment will be Chad Stahelski (‘John Wick’), so the action scenes are expected to be key in the film. “He is going to make this an adventure that I (and I hope all of you) will never forget”, has advanced Henry Cavill on the ambitious project.

British actor born in the Channel Islands of Jersey He continues his career in which he has managed to fit his British profile with the role of Sherlock Holmes or his participation in ‘Downtown Abbey’ with the fantasy and magic of Superman or with the demanding shooting with injury included in The Witcher. Now comes the turn to combine both worlds with the rebirth of the immortals and their clear nod to the MacLeods. In film, Henry Cavill will only be missing one of the legendary British roles to complete his career: James Bond.

