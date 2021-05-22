Henry Cavill to star in incredible reboot

Actor Henry Cavill has just signed to star in the reboot of a legendary saga of action, fantasy and science fiction.

Henry cavill will always be remembered as the Superman of DCEU, but it seems that for now it will not repeat the role. That is why he is focusing on the series The witcher and the movies of Enola Holmes from Netflix. But also, we will see it in the restart of The Immortals (Highlander), the mythical 1986 film.

Lionsgate has hired the director Chad stahelski, responsible for the saga John wick, to take care of the restart of The immortals and have already reached an agreement with Henry cavill, although it is not specified if it will be Connor MacLeod that previously interpreted Christopher Lambert or if they will create a new character and the story will start from scratch.

An earlier version of the project was to star Tom cruise, good friend of Herny cavill since they worked together in Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018). Then the film passed into the hands of Ryan reynolds Y Justin lin, but they both left and have now been replaced by Henry cavill Y Chad stahelski. Production is expected to start relatively soon.

What was the original movie about?

The immortals is starring Connor MacLeod of the clan of MacLeod, he dies in combat and moments later he comes back to life. Something that puzzles his friends and family, since since then he can only die if his head is cut off and he will gain strength each time he kills one like him. The film showed different temporal moments and how the protagonist trains to become a better fighter.

The Immortals movie featured many sequels and a television series. If they do a reboot with Henry cavill Surely they will have more budget and they will also try to reach current generations while using the nostalgia of the 80s. Hopefully they can use the soundtrack, because without a doubt it is the best of this feature film.

Would you like to see a movie of The Immortals with Henry Cavill? Leave us your comments below.