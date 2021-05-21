Henry Cavill to be one of the protagonists of the remake of ‘The immortals’

According to Deadline, Henry Cavill is negotiating his participation in the remake of ‘The immortals‘, one of those projects almost as old as Hollywood itself.

It is unknown for now to what extent the new film will be faithful to the original 1986 film, as well as whether the protagonist of ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ will play a totally new character or a new incarnation of some character. already known.

Four and a half years after being announced as such, Chad Stahelski, responsible for the -for now- three installments of the ‘John Wick’ franchise (as well as future director of its fourth installment), remains the director associated with this production. whose latest version of its screenplay bears the signature of Kerry Williamson (‘Seven Sisters’).

This future Lionsgate film with a franchise vocation will be produced by Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis, son of the producer of the original film, Peter Davis, who died last February without being able to complete this project. For his part, Stahelski will also act as co-producer with his partner, David Leitch, through their company, 87Eleven.

Recall that in the original film, directed by Russell Mulcahy and unequivocally eighties, it told the story of Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), an immortal Scottish swordsman who after being trained by Ramirez (Sean Connery) is forced to face Kurgan (Clancy Brown). ), another immortal who covets the “Grand Prize”; that is, the power and wisdom that will allow the last immortal left with his head in place to guide the world into a new era, either of peace … or of darkness, depending on the nature of the victor.

