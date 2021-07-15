Henry Cavill starring in the dramatic comedy ‘The Rosie Project’

Committed to the reboot of ‘Highlander’, the sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’ and a future spy action movie by Matthew Vaughn, actor Henry Cavills continues to add projects to his schedule after signing to star in the Graeme Simsion novel adaptation, ‘The Rosie Project’.

Steve Falk will be in charge of writing and directing this film centered on a genetics teacher with zero social skills who creates a scientifically perfect survey to find the ideal partner. His life changes when he meets Rosie Jarman, a woman who has qualities that are completely opposite to what his survey recommended.

The film will be a turning point in Cavill’s career, who has long been busy with action-packed projects. In addition, the actor has just finished the production of the second season of the hit Netflix series, ‘The Witcher’, whose launch will arrive on December 17.

It must be said that in 2015 this same adaptation was announced under the backing of Columbia Pictures and the role of Jennifer Lawrence, although since then we have not had news of a project that seems to have changed course.