Henry Cavill says Highlander’s reboot will be a movie fans will never forget – Tomatazos

Apparently Henry Cavill can play as many fantasy or comic book characters as he wants. The British actor who gained fame for playing Superman in The Man of Steel – 55%, is now in talks to star in the Highlander reboot – The Immortal – 68% as detailed by Deadline. The remake of this fantasy film added Chad Stahelski, the director of Another Day To Kill – 85%, to fill that role in this Lionsgate production that has the potential to become a franchise for the studio behind The Hunger Games – 84%.

From what Cavill has said, his hiring would be confirmed since since it came out and began to be shared by other means, the actor quickly gave statements about how happy he was to participate in the reboot of Highlander. For the British it is nothing new to get into one of the great Hollywood productions and less in this genre, since he has vast experience after having played the DC superhero in several films, including the recent Zack’s Justice League. Snyder – 82%, where they returned to record new scenes in that director’s cut.

Highlander – The Immortal, the original 1986 film directed by Russell Mulcahy and starring Christopher Lambert, quickly established itself as a cult film, spawning a series of cinematic sequels in which extremely silly things happen, but also featured a series long-term television and even video games. The series refers to a series of secret Immortals living among us, who can only be killed if their heads are cut off.

The protagonist of the film is Connor MacLeod, a man who was born in the Scottish Highlands in the 16th century. After reviving from a fatal wound, MacLeod is found by swordsman Ramirez (Sean Connery) who explains that they and others were born immortal, invincible unless beheaded. The immortals wage a secret war, fighting each other until the last remaining ones gather at the Gathering to fight for the Prize. In 1985, the Encounter is finally happening in New York City and MacLeod must make sure the award is not won by his oldest enemy, the murderous Kurgan (Clancy Brown).

Henry cavill he was quick to assure both his fans and lovers of the Highlander saga that the reboot will give them a story they will never forget. These were the words he shared on his Instagram account with the news:

Very exciting news today! I’ve been a Highlander fan since I was a kid. From the movies in their 80s, Queen anointed the television show glory with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers. Don’t be shy with swords and have such a talented director as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Delving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal will make this an adventure that I (and hopefully all of you) will never forget. And as you can see in the image below, lately I’ve been immersing myself in some of my Scottish heritage and, without realizing it, I have started my research! #Highlander

It has not yet been specified if Cavill will have the main role, but everything seems to indicate that it will be. When the film first came out it was a flop, grossing just $ 5.9 million domestically, but it was so popular in the home video format that Lambert and Connery starred in a sequel in 1991, and the franchise expanded from there. . A reboot has been in various stages of development for over a decade and at various points other directors and actors joined in, so it remains to be seen if it finally takes off from Stahelski and Cavill.

