Henry Cavill responds sharply to rumors about his love life: “It’s time to stop”

Last month there was a lot of talk about Henry Cavill’s private life because some photos taken by paparazzi appeared in which the actor was seen accompanied by what appeared to be his new partner, producer Natalie Viscuso. He half confirmed it with a photo of the two playing chess, calling Viscuso “his beautiful and bright love.” While a large part of the fandom reacted by being happy for him, or joking sadly that it is not them, Apparently there are those who have dedicated themselves to criticizing or questioning something that, in reality, does not concern them.

The last Instagram post of the actor from ‘The Witcher’ is directed to them, in which he is dispatched at ease to all those who have reacted negatively and asks that, since it is going to be discussed, it is spoken in a positive tone.

“Be happy with me”

Here’s what the text says: “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a little announcement to the community. I couldn’t help but notice that there is a certain social animosity lately. It has become more and more prevalent on my feed. There has been a lot, let’s call it, speculation about my private life and professional relationships. Now, although I appreciate the passion and support of those themselves who are ‘speculating’, it has reached the point that I needed to say something, which in itself is a bad thing. We live in an age of social enlightenment More and more, people discover that their views can be narrow-minded and that they need to expand them to encompass those of others. So for all of you who are expressing your disdain and showing your disgust through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop.. I know it can be fun to speculate, gossip, and dive into our personal Internet echo chambers, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it hurts the people I love the most. Even your most conservative or negative assumptions about my personal and professional life are not true.. Let’s embrace this era of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I would be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t be happy with me, then the least you can do is try to be proud of yourself and be the best version of yourself. “

In the text, he not only talks about his personal life, about which, as he says, there has been a lot of speculation in recent years. He also talks about his professional life, which despite having a good time thanks to ‘The Witcher’ or very interesting projects like ‘The Gray Man’, She has also been involved in the hurricane that has been everything related to her Superman and the future of her character. DC is already preparing another movie about the Kryptonian, the first to feature a black Kal-El, and Cavill seems to be quite happy despite that. As he says, we choose to keep the bright side.