The Angels. Henry Cavill is negotiating with Warner Bros. his return to the big screen as SupermanDeadline portal reported yesterday.

At the moment, it is unclear if the Brit would return to being Superman with a cameo in a movie focused on another character or if, on the contrary, the flying superhero would return with a weight role on a tape.

Cavill brought Superman to life in “Man of Steel” (2013), “Batman v Superman” (2016) and Justice League (2017).

The actor, who last year triumphed with the Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”He had already left the door open to fly again like Superman.

“The cloak is still in the closet. It’s still mine ”, he assured last November in Men’s Health magazine.

“I have not given up this role. There’s still a lot I have to give for Superman. Lots of stories to make. Lots of deep and honest character truths I want to get into. I want to reflect the comics. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done regarding Superman. The status is: ‘You will see,’ ”he assured.

This possibility of Cavill bringing Superman back to life comes a week after Zack Snyder announced that his mysterious montage of “Justice League” will premiere in 2021 on HBO Max.

This was a remarkable victory for fans of DC Comics movies, which for years have claimed on social media under the label #ReleaseTheSnyderCutSnyder’s vision of that film starring Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) ).

The soap opera from “Justice League” is quite convoluted.

Snyder, who had directed the not-so-successful “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” was also listed as the director of “Justice League.” tape that would bring together all the superheroes from the DC Comics movies in an attempt to create an intertwined universe of films like his rival Marvel did.

However, Snyder, who was the big brain behind the DC Comics film adaptations, retired in the last production phase of “Justice League” due to the suicide of his daughter Autumn.

Deborah Snyder, Snyder’s wife and regular collaborator as a producer on her husband’s projects, also left the project.

Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”, 2012) was then incorporated as a substitute to lead the post-production of “Justice League” and the filming of some additional scenes.

“Justice League” was a box office failure (Raised $ 658 million and out of an estimated budget of $ 300 million) and not critically endorsed (has only 40% positive reviews on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes).

In this context, many DC Comics fans considered that Snyder’s original vision was much darker than the film that finally made it to the big screen and argued that the real nature of the project had been perverted.

That’s where the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign began, which was growing on social networks until even stars from DC Comics movies like Gal Gadot or Ben Affleck came to tweet him to ask for the Snyder montage to be presented.

.