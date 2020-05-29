After announcing the new Justice League cut, directed by Zack Snyder, international media reported that British actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to re-play “Superman”, a character he first brought to life in 2013.

According to what has been reported in recent weeks, Zack Snyder will have the opportunity to make a different version of Justice League, a film released in 2017, which did not culminate due to personal problems, a situation that will lead to the filming of new scenes and dialogues that will require the actors who played the superheroes of the DC universe a couple of years ago, including Henry Cavill.

Earlier this year, Henry, who played “Superman” (also “Clark Kent”), in titles such as The Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: The Origin of Justice and Justice League, told Men’s Health magazine. , that the superhero of the DC Comics universe, is a character who fiercely protects and has not let go of everything, reinforcing the above with phrases like “The cloak is in the closet” and “It is still mine”.

Therefore, the media and social networks see a great possibility that the actor is part of the new cut that Zack Snyder plans, which will arrive through the HBO Max platform in 2021, and that arose after the “Release” movement. the Snyder Cut ”, with which followers of the story asked to release the version of Justice League, which was conceived by the initial director.

Regarding the Snyder Cut, Cavill was also happy for the future of the Justice League, and on his social networks he published a photograph of “Superman”, in black and white, specifying: “Ladies and gentlemen, it finally happened. Snyder’s cut will be out next year! I know there have been two positions on the issue of ‘Snyder Cut’, just remember, we all have more ‘Justice League’, it is a victory for everyone. ”

Recently, the special participation of actor Ryan Reynolds, who gave life to “Green Lantern”, a character that belongs to the same film universe, was also rumored: it was specified that the director’s cut will require the return of other actors such as Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, among others.

