Henry Cavill makes his relationship with executive producer Natalie Viscuso official

Habemus woman of steel. Henry Cavill has introduced his girlfriend to the world in an adorable image on InstagramThis is Natalie Viscuso, executive producer of Legendary Entertainment, who appears in the photo playing chess with the actor from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my precious and intelligent love Natalie destroys me at chess”says Cavill in the text that accompanies the image. Viscuso has also shared the same photo on his Instagram account with the following text: “Just teaching my dear Henry to play chess … or … maybe he let me win?”

Viscuso is Vice President of Television and Digital Studies at Legendary Entertainment, producer of ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. Among her executive credits on IMDb are the series ‘The fog’, ‘Scream’ and ‘Spy Kids: Mission Critical’. Other projects recently announced are the miniseries ‘Brujo’ with Diego Boneta and the Showtime comedy ‘The Auteur’, starring Jude Law and Taika Waititi as director.

Additionally, Viscuso appeared on an episode of the reality show ‘Super Sweet 16’ in 2005, in which he was moving with his wealthy father and stepmother from Roswell, New Mexico, to La Jolla, California.

Tabloid confusion

It is rare for Henry Cavill to talk about his private life in public. The protagonist of ‘The Witcher’ was engaged to the equestrian jumper Ellen Whitaker in 2011 and 2012, but the relationship ended without the wedding materializing. He also had a brief relationship with Kaley Cuoco in 2013..

Cavill and Viscuso released the image confirming their relationship shortly after being photographed by the paparazzi in the British tabloids. The tabloid press mistook the young woman for another, assuring that the actor’s new girlfriend was Danielle Beausoleil, a Canadian scientist.