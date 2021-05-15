Henry Cavill lashes out at those who meddle in his love / private life – Tomatazos

In recent months the news of the world of cinema has been monopolized by several stars whose career is in full swing. However, what also surrounds them are the opinions regarding their private lives or the professional conflicts that some continue to face. Without a doubt, one of the universes that has given the most to talk about is that of DC Films and Warner Bros, of course with everything related to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Now that Zack Snyder’s film has managed to launch after four years in the campaign, new information is constantly emerging about what the director wanted to do and if the company did not stop, Ray Fisher’s request for an investigation into Liga Justice – 41% and the attitude of both Joss Whedon and Walter Hamada, without neglecting everything that has been generated around Henry Cavill.

Much has been said about the protagonist of The Man of Steel – 55%; Questions like why does Warner no longer want to make the sequel ?, Cavill’s separation from the studio, if he did not want to make a cameo in Shazam! – 88% and even topics related to their love life. All this time the actor preferred not to make any statement about it, not even when Dwayne Johnson showed interest in rescuing the SnyderVerse so that Superman could have an important appearance in a Black Adam sequel.

Until today, the protagonist of The Witcher – 67% decided to launch a statement through his Instagram account accompanied by a photograph with his girlfriend. In this post, the interpreter pointed out that with so much speculation about his professional associations, he has seen the need to speak. Although he did not touch on any of those topics, he did delve into the fact that he appreciates the support, but prefers to ask for respect for his private life.

[..]I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity lately. It is becoming more and more prevalent on my feed. There has been a lot of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional associations. Now, while I appreciate the passion and support of those same people who are “speculating,” it has gotten to the point that I needed to say something. […] Increasingly, people are realizing that their views may have been blinded and that they need to expand to encompass others. So for you who are expressing your disdain and showing your disgust through a surprising variety of ways, it is time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, gossip, and dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your “passion” is misplaced and causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative negative assumptions about my personal and professional life are simply not true. […] I am very happy in love and in life. I would be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t be happy with me, at least try to be proud and be the best version of yourself.

It must be remembered that a few days ago it began to comment that, supposedly, Henry was furious with Warner Bros. and that is why he had stopped following them on social networks, since it is not known exactly if he followed them at any time. Although he is one of the most popular actors of the moment, Cavill has kept a certain distance in the face of rumors, but the amount of information was able to make him reach his limit.

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait for a new project to be confirmed before they can see it on the screens again.