Henry Cavill, in talks to star in Highlander reboot

There can only be one left … and he’s probably the man behind Superman and Geralt of Rivia! New reports indicate that Henry Cavill is in talks with Lionsgate to star in an upcoming reboot of Highlander, a franchise about immortal beings in search of maximum power.

In short, if Man of Steel and The Witcher have not been enough, the British actor could continue to emphasize his omnipotent quality on screen, to the liking of all his ardent fans. Excited?

According to a Deadline exclusive, Henry Cavill aspires to some of the leading roles in the upcoming Highlander movie. It is not clear if it will be an entirely new character within the franchise or one already known thanks to previous productions. Recall that the brand emerged through the 1986 film of the same name, directed by Russell Mulcahy. With a cast led by Christopher Lambert, Clancy Brown and Sean Connery, that primal Highlander dealt with a millennial war between immortal warriors, through intertwined stories of the present and the past.

The reboot will feature Chad Stahelski (John Wick) in the director’s chair. Production will reportedly be produced by Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious 9), Josh Davis and David Leitch (Nobody), with Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen serving as executive producers. It is unknown what the premise of the film will be and if it will be based on the script written years ago by Ryan J. Condal (creator of House of the Dragon) and Kerry Williamson (What Happened to Monday). However, Deadline sources say the project is “in a position to go into production.”

Source: CinePremier