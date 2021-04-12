Henry Cavill has a new girlfriend

Between surprise and envy from his fans, we found out this week that the British heartthrob is no longer single.

Henry cavill, the famous actor known for playing Superman, is undoubtedly one of the most coveted and discreet men in Hollywood, that is why he surprised all his fans by walking with his new girlfriend, after 3 years of not showing up as a couple.

The 37-year-old actor decided to publicly present his new relationship when he went for a walk in a London park hand in hand with a blonde girl, whose identity was unknown at first.

After the commotion caused by the photos on social networks, we found out that his new conquest is Danielle beausoleil, a 32-year-old Canadian environmental scientist, who likes to travel, write poetry and is a super sports fan.

Walking with the couple we could see Cavill’s faithful companion, an American Akita dog named Kal-L, Superman’s real Kryptonian name.

During the romantic walk they were seen happy and comfortable with each other, as they talked walking without letting go of their hands for a moment.

Both kept a casual look, Henry wore a waxed Barbour International x Triumph jacket in dark cherry color, blue jeans, a wool hat, worn boots and a blue mask.

Danielle opted for an all-black outfit of knee-ripped jeans, mid-length coat, high-necked sweater, face masks, sunglasses, and a leather handbag. And to cut the black, he added some white tennis shoes.

Few things we know about the intimacy of the handsome British actor, their last known relationship was in 2018, when he split from stunt double Lucy Cork after dating for a year. He previously had a fleeting affair with “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco in 2013.

Between 2013 and 2016 he had short romances, with the fighter Gina Carano, the actress Tara King and Marisa Gonzalo. The only time he got engaged was in 2011 to jockey Ellen Whitaker.

Cavill recently finished filming the second season of his acclaimed series “The witcher”And its premiere is expected in 2021.