Henry Cavill gets tired of Warner Bros and won’t be Superman again

DC Comics fans still have some hope of getting to see Henry Cavill as Superman, but it seems like the actor is already focused on other projects.

The relationship between Warner Bros Y Henry cavill has come to a standstill and will no longer interpret Superman. In addition, the actor considers that he has been with the character for a long time (since 2013) and already wants to go to another stage of his life.

Herny cavill He still has two open wounds made by the directors of Warner Bros. The first is that it considers that the attitude of the film studio during the filming of League of Justice from Joss Whedon it was very bad. Since they made him the laughing stock of the world because of the famous mustache theme. Since he was shooting his scenes of Mission Impossible: Fallout with a look very different from Superman and they had to replace his face with CGI. The result was disastrous. But he’s also still upset because when they negotiated an extension to his contract, Warner Bros He leaked all the information to the press to pressure the actor and in the end the negotiations broke down. Since then, the relationship is almost nil and they want to restart the character at the hands of JJ Abrams.

However, recently Warner Bros tried to contact Henry cavill to continue as Superman, but the actor did not want to know anything about the subject and has closed the door completely.

New projects will not be lacking.

His refusal to return as Superman coincides with the rumors that bring him closer to Marvel studios. Since it relates to Henry cavill with two very different characters. On the one hand it could be Captain britania and on the other Hercules, son of Zeus (Russell Crowe) that will be introduced in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder of 2022.

It will also continue with the saga of Enola Holmes and the series of The witcher from Netflix. So for now Henry cavill You do not have to worry about your future in the cinema, even if you do not play again Superman never more.

