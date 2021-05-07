Henry Cavill fans plan to boycott Warner Bros. Superman reboot

Within the world of comics, hundreds of possibilities have been opened in terms of their characters and stories through the different lands or universes that can be generated; This allows us to know many and different versions of the characters we know, which explains why there is a female version of some superheroes, a notable age difference between the protagonist who wears the same suit or why his name is even changed in some numbers .

Perhaps between pages this has been more accepted by fans for years, but now that film and television studios have sought the possibility of exploring the same changes it has become less easy to convince the audience. On the side of Marvel they have started with these movements little by little in films like Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, where several versions of the superhero meet, but each one is a different person.

Even Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% showed Sam (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America respecting Steve Rogers’ place. In DC, although variety is present in the comics, on the big screen it has not been fully explored. It is now confirmed that the next Superman reboot, after Man of Steel – 55%, will star an African-American actor. At first it was accepted by fans, many even proposed Michael B. Jordan as the protagonist and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton – 92%).

Despite the openness that the public had shown to this new Superman, recently some fans began to show dissatisfaction, but not directly due to the fact that the character is black, but because DC announced through The Hollywood Reporter that it would still be Kal-El; And as if that weren’t enough, the announcement was made on the same day that Henry Cavill celebrated his birthday, which many considered disrespectful to the actor.

Undoubtedly, if it had been Val-Zod, another Kryptonian who must protect Earth with the famous superhero costume, the situation would have been different. After the most recent announcement about the new hero, fans began to talk about a boycott of the reboot that is not yet being developed, although it already has a producer and scriptwriter. The first will be JJ Abrams (Star Trek – Limitless – 84%) and the second is Ta-Neishi Coates, who has had an important relationship with the Black Panther and Captain America comics.

So far the discontent of the fans seems slight, but the question is whether it could become as strong a campaign as #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Below, you can see the reaction of users after the announcement in The Hollywood Reporter on Cavill’s birthday.

Boycott If it’s not Henry, it’s not Superman.

Boycott 😭😭😭😭😭 no Henry no superman https://t.co/9XTxXq7MwF – KING B 👑 (@BeingKing__) May 5, 2021

