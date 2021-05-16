Henry Cavill defends himself against speculation about his personal life

Actor Henry Cavill has an exaggerated number of followers on social media and there has been a lot of speculation about his private life lately.

His popularity and his film career increased in a big way since he became Superman in the movie The Man of Steel (2013) of Zack snyder. Since then, Henry cavill has replayed the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and League of Justice (2017 and 2021). But we have also been able to see it in other fascinating projects such as UNCLE operation (2015), Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018), Enola Holmes (2020) and the Netflix series The witcher.

As he has more and more followers on social networks, conversations about his private life have also increased proportionally. So tired of all this Henry cavill He wanted to settle everything with a long statement that we leave you below.

These are the actor’s words:

“Dear fans and followers.” Started Henry cavill. “I wanted to make a little announcement for the community. I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity lately. It is becoming more and more prevalent on my feed. There has been a lot of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional associations. Now, while I appreciate the passion and support of those same people who are ‘speculating’, it has reached the point where I needed to say something, which in itself is a bad thing.

“We live in an era of social enlightenment. Increasingly, people are realizing that their views may have been blinded and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So for you who are expressing your disdain and showing your disgust through a surprising variety of ways, it is time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, gossip and dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced and causes harm to the people I care about most. “

“Even your most conservative negative assumptions about my personal and professional life are simply not true. Let’s embrace this era of social enlightenment together and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love and in life. I would be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t be happy with me, at least try to be proud and be the best version of yourself. “

Henry cavill He accompanied the publication with a photo of himself with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. She is the Vice President of Television and Digital Studies at Legendary Entertainment. Precisely the film studio behind the greatest hits of Henry cavill What The Man of Steel or Enola Holmes.