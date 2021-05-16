Henry Cavill Defends Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Against IG Trolls

Henry Cavill isn’t staying silent when it comes to the treatment of his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. He recently addressed the “speculation” surrounding his personal and professional life after some of his Instagram followers were showing “disdain” toward Natalie.

“Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” he began the lengthy Instagram caption defending Natalie. “It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

Henry continued, “Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are” speculating “, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realizing that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. “

Henry and Natalie went public with their relationship on April 10 after they were spotted together in London. Since then, they’ve shared photos of themselves on social media. Earlier this month, Henry turned 38 and he posted a pic with Natalie on Instagram.

Even though he wasn’t specific about the recent hate she’s received, he was adamant that people need to keep their negative comments to themselves. Henry added, “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. “

