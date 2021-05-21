Henry Cavill could star in Highlander reboot – Tomatazos

While we wait to see what comes of his future in DC, it seems that Henry Cavill has no more patience and will continue his career. Not satisfied with having participated in the DCEU and the Mission Impossible saga, a new report indicates that he is in talks to be the protagonist of the Highlander reboot – The Immortal – 68%, which would put him at the forefront of yet another saga of action to the liking of all his many followers.

According to Deadline, the British actor Henry cavill is the main candidate of the producers of the reboot of Highlander – The Immortal – 68% to be its protagonist. The film, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski, director of the Another Day to Kill saga – 85% are looking for an actor who can play the leading role in this other action saga. Another famous name that has sounded for the role is that of Canadian Ryan Reynolds.

In case you haven’t seen it, Highlander is a 1986 British fantasy film that became a cult hit with TV sequels and spin-offs. The plot follows a 16th century swordsman who revives after a fatal wound. It is soon revealed to him that he belongs to a race of immortal beings who are destined to fight each other to the death, which they can only achieve through beheading.

Cavill, who became famous after his debut as Superman in Man of Steel – 55%, has never been shy about throwing his name up for casting possibilities. He is always very open and has said that he would also like to be the new James Bond, after the departure of Daniel Craig, and even after it was learned that he was nothing short of being one. Likewise, he has said that he was one of the candidates to be Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga – 48%.

Despite being the movie’s favorite Kryptonian, his future in the DCEU is ambiguous. Although he has said on several occasions that he would love to put the red cape back on, it appears that the studio is not very keen on continuing the continuity that Zack Snyder started and, as of now, there are no plans for a solo movie of the character, nor for future appearances of your version. In fact, a reboot is known to be on the way.

This has not prevented Cavill from succeeding. The actor is the protagonist of The Witcher – 67%, a Netflix fantasy series. In it, he plays the main character, Geralt, a kind of magical warrior who lives by hunting monsters until he must protect a girl with supernatural powers. The show has been one of the most popular on the platform and recently finished filming its second season.

Highlander it appears to be still in its earliest stages of development. However, if you are already working on the casting, chances are there is a draft of the script that everyone agrees with. Meanwhile, fans of the actor can look forward to his return not only in The witcherbut in the sequel to Enola Holmes – 95%, where he will play, once again, the most famous detective in English literature.

