director’s cut & nbsp;Zack Snyder& nbsp; of & nbsp;League of Justice& nbsp; (2017) to be released & nbsp;HBO Max& nbsp; –and that until today we thought it would be his last appearance as Clark Kent’s alter ego. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Since joining the DC Extended Universe endorsing the iconic red cape of Superman in Man of steel (2013), Henry Cavill has become one of the most beloved actors by fans of the Son of Krypton. This was evident when it was confirmed that we would see him again soon in the director’s montage Zack Snyder of League of Justice (2017) to be released HBO Max –And that until today we thought it would be his last appearance as Clark Kent’s alter ego.

Henry Cavill could play Superman for the fourth time. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Variety, Cavill is negotiating his return to the role of Superman in a new & nbsp;DC & nbsp;and & nbsp;Warner Bros., which would be his fourth after & nbsp;Man of steel, & nbsp;Batman v Superman& nbsp; (2016) and & nbsp;League of Justice& nbsp; –the latter famous, among other things, for Cavill’s troublesome mustache and its removal by CGI. “data-reactid =” 25 “> As confirmed by Variety, Cavill is negotiating his return to the role of Superman in a new movie by DC and Warner Bros., which would be his fourth after The Man of Steel, Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League – the latter famous, among other things, for Cavill’s troublesome mustache and its removal via CGI.

Men´s Health, he claimed: “The cloak is still in the closet. Still mine“.” Data-reactid = “26”> The truth is that already at the end of last year, the actor himself pointed to a possible return. In an interview with Men´s Health, he stated: “The cloak is still in the closet. It’s still mine. “