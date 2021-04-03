Henry Cavill announces the end of filming

The first season of ‘The Witcher’ did not have very good reviews and many viewers outside the universe of the sorcerer in books and video games were confused by a plot that, until chapter 4, did not begin to make sense, and whose chronology progressed in such a way as irregular as it is confusing throughout the season. For some characters it took days, for others almost a century, and there was no easy way to tell. However, the potential of the story is there, the room for improvement as well, and viewers responded by making it the most watched Netflix series in that far-off end of 2019 where we were all happiest.

We have therefore been waiting a long time for the continuation of a series that is expected, if all goes well, for many seasons. Perhaps too much, but the Coronavirus has made all filming difficult and stopped. The truth is that everything makes you believe that season 2, even without a release date, is getting closer and closer. Almost certainly, we expect it by the end of this year. In addition to having already controlled the entire cast of the series, which should now take us to Kaer Morhen with Geralt and Ciri, Netflix increasingly gives us more production content.

The latest has been a photo of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia to celebrate the end of filming for the season. Of course, the editing and all the effects production remains. Perhaps the two aspects that should improve the most this new season compared to the first. Shared on the official Twitter account of ‘The Witcher’ last Friday, Cavill poses with the clapperboard with his characteristic white wig in a snowy landscape that could belong to Kaer Morhen, one of the northernmost places on the Continent.

In this second season, Geralt and his teacher, Vesemir, will try to help Ciri fight and master part of her enormous and mysterious inner power. Recall that the season began filming in February 2020, shortly after the premiere of the first, but it had to first be stopped and then adapted to the Coronavirus filming measures. Consequences that have resulted in no less than April 2, 2021 being the end of filming. Just by seeing Ciri like this, the fans can’t wait any longer …

