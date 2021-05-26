Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth would be fighting for the role of He-Man

By now we all know that Henry Cavill is a huge fan of pop culture, as he is always in search of the most spectacular fantasy roles. He played Superman in the DC Extended Universe and is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher – 67%, thanks to his obsession with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the popular video game from CD Projekt RED. And it seems that now he has a new goal in mind. A new rumor has it that the 37-year-old actor wants to play He-Man in Sony’s live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, pretending to fight the role with Chris Hemsworth.

Even if Henry cavill had already gained popularity thanks to the series The TudorsIt was with The Man of Steel – 55% that he gained worldwide fame and soon became one of the most beloved actors in the business for his kind manners and great appeal. But the good Henry he has his sights on another role that would rank him among the followers of the most spectacular characters.

According to information from Giant Freakin Robot, Cavill I’d be fighting for the role of He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Rumors indicate that Chris Hemsworth is the favorite at the moment, however, Henry he would be pushing the studio with such force that he could make his dream of wielding the Sword of Power come true. Could it be that I take such a responsibility in your hands?

It was known months ago that Noah Centineo had taken on the role of He-Man for the adaptation, however, at the end of April it was announced that he was leaving the project, leaving Masters of the Universe adrift once more. It is clear that being Adam is not just anything, and whoever takes the role must be an actor very capable of fulfilling all the requirements. Could such a production become a hit these days?

In previous days, Netflix shared the first images of Masters of the Universe, the animated series that it is developing for its platform. The footage was released by Entertainment Weekly and boy is it going to feature some notable stars in the lead roles. Chris Wood as He-Man, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn and Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marleena. At the moment a release date has not been confirmed but it is known that the eight episodes of the first season will arrive at some point in 2021.

Henry cavill has the second season of The witcher on Netflix, which was delayed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic as the actor had a severe accident on set during the December recordings. Filming ended in early April and it’s only a matter of time before the red streaming giant confirms the release date; Fans of epic fantasy are eager to know about Geralt’s new adventures on The Continent, we just hope they are better (and much more organized) than those seen in 2019.

On the other hand, there are those who do not lose hope of seeing Henry cavill as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, unfortunately Warner Bros. is less and less likely to decide to call the actor back. Despite Zack Snyder’s Justice League success – 82%, it seems that the studio wants to go ahead with its own superhero plans. What will Henry’s next big screen project be? Your next character is waiting for you.

