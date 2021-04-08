Henry Cavill already has a girlfriend! He is seen in public with her – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actor Henry cavill, who has given life to Superman in recent DC movies, has been seen for the first time in public with his new girlfriend.

Cavill, 37, went out for a walk through the london streets with the blonde woman and her beloved dog named Kal. It was the Daily Mail site that photographed them holding hands and showing great joy.

Both the actor and his new girlfriend – about whom there is not much information – maintained the sanitary measures imposed by the covid and at all times wore their masks on.

Henry Cavill has dated several stars. In fact, in 2018 he separated stunt double Lucy Cork, whom he dated for about a year.

In 2012 she dated Gina Carano, MMA expeller and star of The Mandalorian. He was also linked in 2013 with Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory, although reports indicate that they only dated for a couple of weeks. In 2015 he was also linked to a student named Tara king.

In 2011, he even proposed to the famous horseman. Ellen whitaker, but they parted ways shortly after giving the ring.

Henry Cavill has ensured that “no one followed him until he got the role of Superman.”

I’ve been in this business for 20 years and before I could go wherever I wanted and with anyone without being bothered by the paparazzi. Everything changed with Superman (in 2013) and from then on they began to recognize me “

Cavill has played Clark Kent in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). At the moment, it is not known if it will continue in this role or will step aside.

He previously auditioned to be James Bond, but director Martin Campbell rejected it for ‘being chubby’, a situation that motivated him to pay more attention to his physique, he revealed in an interview with Men’s Health.

Source: Excelsior