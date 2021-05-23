Henry Cavill, after Superman, could be Marvel’s Hyperion

It seems incredible, but few maintain the faith that Henry Cavill is going to be Superman again. Warner Brothers is working on the first Superman with a black actor in the lead role that has nothing to do with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Therefore, as with Ben Affleck, we wonder if Marvel should not go out and sign an actor who does not need a drop of special effects to look like a superhero. With Ben Affleck we had 5 suggestions, but with Cavill things seem to be clearer, at least for Comicbook colleagues, experts in these conflicts.

Good old Cavil is quite involved with Geralt of Rivia for ‘The Witcher’, he will once again be the Sherlock of Enola Holmes and on top of that he will be in the reboot of ‘The Immortals’. But, like us, Comicbook kindly asks the English actor to juggle the agenda and sign for the MCU, specifically to embody Hyperion. It would be quite a coup against DC. Go from Superman to incarnate his counterpart in the Marvel universe, Mark Milton.

Marvel comics

Many remember that if Cavill’s Superman movies didn’t go as well as Marvel’s, it wasn’t exactly because of Cavill, an actor everyone sees as the perfect superhero. For Marvel to sign him would be a hit, even one strong enough to hold a major weight in the franchise, a Robert Downey Jr., a Chris Evans.

With Marvel going from having a Universe to a Multiverse, with series and movies coming together, anything can happen. This, rather, has to happen.

