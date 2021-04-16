Henry Blanco sounds to be the manager of Tiburones de La Guaira

Henry White sounds to be the new manager from Sharks of the Guaira in the 2021 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

According to the Sports Triangle, they reported that White, who left the Margarita Braves is one of the names that are handled in Sharks for the next harvest.

Henry White, who was Coach of Bullpen in the Chicago Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016 and later with the Washington Nationals in 2019, has enough experience to take the reins of La Guaira on the LVBP.

However, Creole is not the only one that sounds for manager on Sharks, since the name of Dennis Malavé is also used, who is the favorite of Fernando Veracierto, General Manager of the “sharks”.

Henry White it would be a great manager for the organization of Sharks of the Guaira who wants to end his title drought in the LVBP. The former mask, has the curriculum and enough experience.

What do you say?