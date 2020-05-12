The former French tennis player Henri Leconte He gave an interview to Tennis Actu, where he talked about all the latest tennis news and the need to help tennis players with lower economic rankings. He claims that he respects Thiem’s ​​words, but is in favor of Ines Ibbou and all those tennis players who need this help to continue staying in tennis.

-The former number five in the world understands the position of both Thiem and Ibbou:

“On the one hand we have the comments of Dominic Thiem, who very carefully and respectfully shows his opinion about the fund to help the lowest ranked tennis players. He is not like Nick Kyrgios and he is very careful with his words and his opinion must be understood. On the other hand, we have Ines Ibbou’s letter so profound that it has certainly made everyone excited. Honestly, we don’t talk enough about the other side of tennis. We always talk about the best players on the circuit, but we have to analyze more things other than that”.

-Ines Ibbou represents a huge group that has many problems:

“The letter Ines made is incredible. She has been the spokesperson for that tennis that suffers every week. Those young promises who need income to stay in this sport. There are many players in difficulty. In recent weeks, in France alone there has been talk of the dispute or not of Roland Garros, but there are many more problems in this country. An example of this is tennis clubs. We urgently need to revitalize tennis and give ourselves an opportunity to evolve after more than two months of confinement. We have to help in this sector. Without clubs we will not find promising young tennis players. “

-Difficulty helping all tennis players:

“We have to be honest. We cannot help all the tennis players. We have to find a way to help even a little bit to the tennis players who need it. In recent times, traveling has become increasingly expensive and these two months of hiatus have caused some tennis players to have no income and therefore now no means to travel if tennis were to reincorporate in the near future. Now the prize money has also increased. When you lose at Roland Garros now it has nothing to do with when you were doing in my generation. The authorities and federations should cut a little from there and with that money reserve it for situations like this. “

-Tennis is very close to sinking if this situation lengthens in time:

“We are in one of the worst moments in tennis. We have played very few tournaments this year and hopefully the situation will change in the coming weeks. Tennis is a sport that loses a lot of money without spectators, either through sponsors or at the box office The Australian Open has been held and we are still in doubt about Roland Garros and the US Open. We are not going to say that tennis is sinking but it is very close to happening. Many are fearing for their future and we need the cooperation of everything. the world to fix this. “

.