Henri I told him, former world number 5 and finalist for Roland Garros in 1988, has shared his vision of some recent issues that, as a Frenchman, are closest to him among all those who have positioned themselves after the Covid-19 crisis. The Gallic extenista, in his column in ‘Tennis Actu’ not only defends the decision of Roland Garros It also aims at the structures of French tennis so as not to be leveraged for the future.

– Leconte defends the decision of Roland Garros

“Honestly, I find that Roland Garros had the courage to act. I think what he did is very good. All those who criticize saying that they could have talked to the others … No! What are the strongest tournaments? Grand Slam. We all organize every year when we make our calendar knowing that we have Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. Then we select certain tournaments to prepare for those 4 tournaments. When there is someone who makes a quick and smart decision and He is also able to protect himself, his partners and the players … that is very brave. What had to be done! In addition, now there is the ceiling so that we can play whatever happens, these will be quite specific conditions but I find it really fantastic and daring, it gives hope. Looking at other disciplines, all the decisions that have been made, especially football … for tennis I think it’s fantastic, it’s great. “

– Lenconte warns of the things that French tennis needs to improve for the future: clubs, training, high level.

“Now, regarding the high level, we should review their reality a little, they really have to sit around a table today and think carefully, know what they want to do with the clubs, with the leagues, with the high level, and how reposition ourselves in world tennis. Honestly, it is not because we have a Grand Slam we have to think that everything is fine. No, no, we have to work, rethink how to organize ourselves in clubs, how to return to this image of tennis accessible to all, that we had A long time ago. We have to be careful because our current generation is aging, a shake-up will happen soon, and we will have to wake up and quickly. We are not just talking about the clubs that are or will be totally bankrupt, having this confinement, having had this vital and financial crisis is a disaster because everyone is unemployed. I hope this serves to wake up. “

