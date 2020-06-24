First of all, we must accept that the situation of the US Open and Roland Garros This 2020 has not been easy. Both Grand Slams have been in serious trouble to move forward their tournament, although finally both have ended up reaching the finish line. Of course, by different routes. Henri Leconte, one of the most authoritative voices to analyze what is happening within the Paris event, expressed her differences with respect to the New York tournament, some criticisms that are collected in this interview in Tennis Actu that will surely speak.

– US Open decision

“I am a little surprised, I think a Grand Slam tournament should never be done behind closed doors. I am surprised by certain decisions, such as the cancellation of the preliminary phase and other disciplines. Either we do the normal Us Open, or we don’t. Removing the caption boxes is something I can come to understand, but I was very surprised that they left out wheelchair tennis, for example. That seemed unfair to me. ”

– Opportunity for all players

“When we make an event the objective is to do it 100%, we cannot catch and withdraw the previous phase, we must give all players the opportunity to play. I don’t like reducing the double squares either, but it’s an option. Perhaps contesting the painting in a different format is another option, but all disciplines should be maintained. Singles players attract a lot of people, but the Bryan brothers do too. Here in France we have huge dubbers. ”

– Only the best tournaments are saved

“It is the greatest proof of the health that tennis has today, it is the proof of what it is suffering. Right now there are very few tournaments where money is won. The Grand Slams, Masters 1000 and ATP 500 are the only powerful ones. The ITF imposes certain things but they are not a priority. The television rights are huge and allow everyone to stick their heads out of the water. This year, in addition, will be the first edition in which the prize money does not increase, so we will have to learn at some point to distribute the cake in a fairer way ”.

– Absence of Novak Djokovic at the Zoom meeting

“We all had reasons to be absent, but obviously Novak must have been there. A president must show solidarity with his players, the dressing room needs him. If I am the president of a club, I will have to be at important meetings. If the leader does not represent the voice of the players, we are doing something wrong. We are lucky to have an extraordinary sport and strong personalities with a lot of ego, but sometimes it is not easy. When we see certain words from the Djokovic family towards Federer, you have to be careful, this can scare partners and investors. ”

– Two Grand Slams two weeks apart

“If I were Monfils, for example, I would skip the US Open to better prepare Roland Garros. Here are two options: those who will compete on the fast track and those who will compete on the ground. The Americans will stay in the USA and the Europeans on the clay tour. Whoever plays everything from the beginning will arrive in Paris charred, much more after six months stopped, so at the end of the tour he is either exhausted or a mutant. A player like Nadal, I imagine he will focus on the ground tournaments. ”