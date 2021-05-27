Henri Laaksonen passes the Roland-Garros round

05/27/2021 at 1:31 PM CEST

Henri Laaksonen, Swiss, number 150 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and sixteen minutes by 4-6, 6-1 and 7-5 to the peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas Patiño-Samudio, number 130 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Laaksonen managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 63% of the service points. As for the Peruvian player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 49%, he committed 3 double faults and achieved 55% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. 128 players participate in it specifically. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.