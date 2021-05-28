Henri Laaksonen manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Juan Manuel Cerundolo

05/28/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Henri Laaksonen, Swiss, number 150 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty-one minutes by 6 (5) -7 (7), 6-3 and 7 (9) -6 (7) to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentine tennis player, number 147 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

During the match, Laaksonen managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and took 62% of the service points. As for Cerundolo, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 88%, a double fault and 61% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 240 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 112 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.