Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s little sister, showed her panties and bra with transparent onesie



Cardi B’s little sister Hennessy Carolina shamelessly showed off her panties and bra wearing a transparent bodysuit.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS. / . / .

Cardi B’s little sister Hennessy Carolina, set social networks on fire by doing a sensual dance dressed in a transparent jumpsuit that revealed her panties and black bra causing an uproar among his fans who are not few. The dancer and influencer is a master in the art of seduction and knows it perfectly.

Under the truck in which he was traveling and to the rhythm of the music of his sister, Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina He flaunted his particular way of dancing, which is admired by his almost 7 million followers. We already know that Cardi’s little sister She is a fashion icon and one of the toughest ambassadors for the Fashion Nova brand. That is why it is not surprising to see her wearing quite exuberant and telltale outfits. In this opportunity, her bra and panties were seen by all her fans, as the look she wore was absolutely transparent.

But Hennessy, well removed from grief, wore it showing off her explosive attributes and also made it very clear that she has no problem with let see your underwear. Underwear and bra in sight In the company of sexy movements, they were enough to receive one million two hundred thousand likes in less than 24 hours. The influencer is touring some clubs in the United States, where she hosts parties where she dances and makes everyone have a blast.

I was recently trying on an outfit for a photoshoot. At that time, there was no underwear what to look for because, With a whip in hand and a latex suit, she danced in the best “Gatúbela” style. Of course, at that time it also became a trend.

Precisely on this tour he passed through the city of Atlanta and there literally, he paralyzed traffic by posting several videos wearing a short dress with a neckline on the way (which goes all the way around the body) and made it clear that she was not wearing any underwear.

If anyone has any doubts about the sensuality that runs through the veins of these artists of Dominican origin, they should make such a brief pass through the Instagram account of Hennessy Carolina like his own Cardi B, Who is neither short nor lazy, competes with his sister.

By the way, Cardi B She was away from social networks for a while and when that happens, something is up to her. A few days ago, the rapper promoted the song called Culture 3 by her husband, as her little daughter is called with him also rapper Offset. So it is not surprising that in a few days we see him conquering the top of the music charts.