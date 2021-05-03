Hennessey Mammoth 1000: a 1,012 hp SUV for the whole family

Hennessey Performance Engineering is a preparer based in Texas (USA) who has us used to all kinds of high-flying creations, especially aimed at the extreme power of their engines. Although they have created their own supercar – the Hennessey F5 Venom – the bulk of their income continues to come from preparations for cars of the caliber of the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Viper … or the new RAM TRX. An extreme pick-up that they have turned into a “sensible” family SUV with seven seats. The sensible thing, with many, many quotes.

They have also transformed the pick-up into a 6×6 vehicle, as they have done with the Ford F-150 Raptors, nicknamed VelociRaptor by the Texas company. This time we are not going to tell you about the brutal three-axle pick-up, we are going to tell you about a somewhat more conservative approach. Starting from the pick-up, they have covered the rear box, creating a D-pillar, with side and rear glazed surface. On an aesthetic level there is not a big change, and the truth is that it even seems like a not very lucky aftermarket solution.

Only 20 units will be built and have a warranty of 3 years or 60,000 km.

We do not know its cabin by images, but Hennessey says it includes a folding third row of seats, in addition to the replacement of the second row of seats by two “captain-style” armchairs. The rest of the mechanical elements obey the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 preparation. For starters, the undercarriage has been reinforced and primed for better off-road performance: ground clearance is increased by 2.5 inches, 35-inch off-road tires and a more robust front panhard bar are installed.

The front bumper is made of steel and includes a winch and LED lighting, both with a front bar and with side lights. At the engine level, the power of the 6.2 V8 HEMI Supercharged goes from 707 hp as standard to a tremendous 1,012 hp, accompanied by a torrent of torque: 1,313 Nm. This allows a 0-96 km / h of just 3.2 seconds, impressive for a vehicle designed to get off the tarmac. The increase in power is possible, mainly, thanks to a 2.65-liter compressor and extensive electronic reprogramming.

A meaningless vehicle outside the United States. Still, we love it.

In addition, Hennessey has installed a new exhaust, a high-flow intake, higher-flow injectors and sports catalysts, designed to make the car’s exhaust breathe more adequately. The price of all this is not affordable, as you surely suspect: the price of the conversion, including the starting vehicle, is $ 375,000.

