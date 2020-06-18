The Hennessey Goliath 6-wheel pick-up is built on the basis of a Chevrolet Silverado and its engine is capable of reaching 800 HP.

Hennessey, the Texan preparer of cars always bets on giving the best version of the existing vehicles on the market, making amazing modifications that surprise everyone. As usual, this occasion surprised by showing the Hennessey Goliath 6 × 6 a pick-up 6-wheel drive with a powerful motor and unique performance.

The Hennessey Goliath 6 × 6 is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6 × 6, a six-wheel pick-up that surprised the world with its off-road capabilities, that’s why John Hennessey He decided to create a competitor for this model and go beyond just a 3-axle vehicle, creating something not only bigger, but also with greater capabilities, all in the American style.

Built on the basis of a Chevrolet SilveradoThe Hennessey Goliath 6 × 6 not only shines for its aggressive aesthetics, but for the high performance it provides thanks to the different modifications it has. An example of this is the extension of the chassis to incorporate the second rear axle and a new 8-inch raised suspension with components designed to measure to ensure maximum performance out of the way.

It has an original engine V8 6.2-liter, which was upgraded with a 2.9-liter supercharger that brought power up to 705 horsepower with 675 pound-feet of torque, although the brand also introduced a second version with some extra modifications like the exhaust system and a reprogramming of the ECU that could generate up to 800 horsepower.

**********

