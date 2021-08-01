Hennessey celebrates its 30th anniversary with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of +1,000 hp

Hennessey Performance has unveiled a new limited edition Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. This is based on the brutal Chevrolet Camaro ‘The Exorcist’, has a specific configuration and is going to be produced in a very short and exclusive series.

John Hennessey founded his company, what we know today as Hennessey Performance Engineering, in 1991, which Suppose the famous Texan tuner celebrates his 30th anniversary this year. Although the truth is that today this small engineering firm is more than a simple aftermarket preparer, since it allows itself the luxury of rivaling the most exclusive and radical hypercars on the market thanks to the Hennessey Venom F5 project.

To celebrate such an illustrious date as this, the guys at Hennessey Performance have decided to do what they do best, develop a special version based on a classic North American muscle car. This time the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

At a mechanical level we will not find news.

This limited edition is based on one of the most media creations of John Hennessey’s firm, the Chevrolet Camaro ‘The Exorcist’, one of the biggest hits of this company thanks to its launch almost simultaneously to that of the Dodge SRT Demon, after an immense Dodge ad campaign and whose lead was stolen entirely by Hennessey’s ‘The Exorcist’, the greatest enemy of the demon (Demon).

This new limited edition is based on the Chevrolet Camaro ‘The Exorcist’, which means that we continue to find a heavily modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 equipped with an HPE1000 tuning kit from the preparer that elevates the performance of the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 up to 1,014 PS (1,000 hp).

The Hennessey “The Exorcist” is the fastest Camaro available

Limited Anniversary Edition

The Chevrolet Camaro ‘The Exorcist’ 30th Anniversary Edition is almost identical to the already known model but has a new aesthetic configuration, with black hood, specific 30th Anniversary graphics and even the signature of John Hennessey himself. In addition to a huge rear wing, much higher than that of the original Camaro ‘The Exorcist’. They will only be manufactured 30 units priced at $ 135,000, including donor Camaro ZL1, and will be available in both a coupe body variant and a Convertible variant, like the original ‘The Exorcist’.