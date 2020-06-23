The exceptional season of Dean Henderson in the ranks of the Sheffield United This season they have made him one of the great revelations of the Premier League. The young goalkeeper, 23 years old, is the second least goals scored in the English championship only surpassed by Alisson Becker of the leader and almost champion Liverpool. The actions of the British goalkeeper, to a large extent, have allowed a recently promoted as the blades (sabers) are seventh with options to reach a place for Europe.

The great level shown by Henderson is also excited about the fans of the Manchester United. The goalkeeper has been on loan for two seasons at Sheffield on the part of the Red Devils and at the end of the present campaign he would have to return to Old Trafford with what the dome rubs his hands. Apparently they are not satisfied at all Manchester with the performance it is showing this year David De Gea, a few months after his contract was renewed until 2023 and he became the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea’s mistakes this season have led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club management to think about a forced departure from Spanish this summer and the one chosen to supply him under the sticks is none other than Henderson, for which in addition they would not have to pay a penny and he is a boy almost of the house, since he carries out several campaigns of assignment on assignment until he has curdled in the elite. In England they slip that the Tottenham Hotspur they would be interested in a movement for De Gea.

But United He is not the only one who wants to turn his back on a Spanish goalkeeper. He Chelsea, which has been around for a long time with huge doubts about Kepa Arrizabalaga, would also be interested in the figure of Dean Henderson. According to The Sun, the blues would be willing to offer more than 55 million euros Manchester to take over the services of the goalkeeper who debuted this season in the top flight at 23 and with excellent performance. The Red Devils fear that the appearance of the Chelsea make your doorman doubt and end up seducing him to go to Stamford Bridge.