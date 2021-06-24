Henderson: “It will be a tough test”

The Liverpool captain already has his focus on the round of 16. Yesterday, before the media, he acknowledged that “it will be a special and exciting match” against the ‘Mannschaft’. In the same scenario, in Euro 96, the Germans already eliminated the British on penalties, something that “evokes memories” of the English midfielder.

However, already psyched up in the crash next Tuesday, Henderson declared that they need to stay “focused throughout the game and not worried about the rival.”

Also, the English player, who played his first minutes in the tournament against the Czech Republic, praised the Germans, who he said “are still a very good team”, despite having only won one game in this edition . “They have quality all over the field,” Henderson said when asked about his opponent in the round of 16.

Little by little, the captain ‘red’ will gain confidence and minutes, as he comes out of an injury and has barely been able to play a few minutes in this European Championship. It is still unknown if Gareth southgate he plans to have Henderson starting against Germany, to the detriment of Declan Rice, who is playing in his position.

In addition, regarding the presence of fans in the Wembley stands, the footballer said that “it will be a very special match for the players and for the fans”, in relation to the fact that “it is a great match, the kind you want to play in these tournaments ”. The Wembley clash, along with Belgium-Portugal, is the great attraction of the round of 16 and will leave one of the candidates for the title on the way.