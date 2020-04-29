ESPN MMA expert panel Ariel Helwani, Brett Okamoto and Marc Raimondi answered some questions raised regarding UFC 249:

How sure are you that the winner of Ferguson vs. Gaethje go against Khabib after?

Helwani: Something confident. The winner, especially if it’s Ferguson, should fight for the belt next. No doubt about it. But will the UFC be able to resist the urge to reserve Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor in the fall? I’m not so sure.

Okamoto: Very confident, actually. Entering 2020, UFC was looking for any excuse to make Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2. And it is easy to understand why. It’s a very lucrative rematch. But sitting here today, I really doubt we’ll see that fight this year. Dana White has said that the winner of this interim title fight will face Nurmagomedov next, and I can guarantee that Nurmagomedov wants the same.

I doubt Nurmagomedov even accepts a fight against someone other than the Ferguson vs. winner. Gaethje as your next match. I think we’ll eventually have Nurmagomedov’s rematch against McGregor, but it won’t be until 2021.

Raimondi: VI am still optimistic, so I would say there is a 75% chance. Nurmagomedov has made it quite clear that all he wants is to compete against the best, and the winner of this fight is the main contender. Doubt comes when money comes into play. And you would have to believe that organizing the biggest fights possible will be a priority for the UFC the rest of the year.

No one could blame the developer house, either. Not in a post-coronavirus world. So, that 25% chance is that the UFC is pushing hard to arm Nurmagomedov against Conor McGregor a second time. That sequel could leave Ferguson or Gaethje out of the picture. Again, hopefully that doesn’t happen

Which match will the Fight of the Night bonus win?

Helwani: There is a lot to choose from, but I will choose the easiest option: the main event. Both men are rarely, if ever, in boring fights. I would be very surprised if it ends up being boring, I don’t think the protagonists know how to produce them.

Okamoto: Ferguson vs. Gaethje or Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price as a possible surprise.

Raimondi: There are so many options. On paper, UFC 249 has a chance to be one of the most actionable undercards in a long time. How can you say that Ferguson vs. Gaethje will not be Fight of the Night? The two men have nine combined Fight of the Night bonuses. Gaethje has won Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night in all six of his UFC fights.

However, I think the main event could play the second violin. Vicente Luque vs Niko Price will be Fight of the Night. Those two are wild men with a high propensity for violent fighting. Both can take a hit and return it with more force.

Luque has three Fight of the Night displays in his last four fights. Price has won Performance of the Night in three of his last five bouts. This will be a fireworks fight, a total war.