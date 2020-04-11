(Franco Fafasuli)

From the first moment, as an opposition, we have accompanied the decisions that the Executive Power ordered and we did so in relation to the sanitary measures related to the care of people regarding the coronavirus, and we will continue doing so.

This does not imply that we do not continue manifesting the Specific concerns such as retirees being exposed to more than 10 blocks of queue, or overpricing in food purchases.

We further believe that the process of helping monotributistas, self-employed, professionals, merchants and small and medium-sized companies is very slow, which greatly hinders the payment chain and salary compliance with employees.

The existing tax pressure amid a drop to zero in the production of many items is definitely suffocating. The President referred to sending aid to the C and D categories of monotributistas, but he has not yet expressed how and that group can no longer wait.

It is also worth noting our concern for our compatriots stranded abroad. We understand the health risks, but these are Argentines who have the right to return to their country as soon as possible, to their homes, with their families.

It is also important to point out our concern regarding cyber patrols that in no way can violate constitutional rights.

The President gave examples of essential items such as mechanical workshops and rubber shops, but I understand that it would be essential to add other that they have interference in the daily chores as well as in the subsistence of many freelancers who need to work to bring money home. We know that in order to do this, awareness and iron control are needed in matters of health.

This is the moment and the circumstances in which we must be very responsible and balance measures, as we have seen that other countries have taken to successfully circumvent the pandemic.

It is important to raise awareness on the part of the whole society and to weigh the measures to give priority to life, just as we are doing.

That is why we highlight, once again, our civic responsibility but also our role as contributors to political diversity. Democracies never take vacations, and our role of institutional checks and balances must be stronger and more present than ever.

That is why we have seen with concern the lightness with which the Decrees of Necessity and Urgency have been handled. Therefore, we highlight the transcendence of the fact that Congress returns to work respecting the pertinent safety and hygiene measures.

I take this column to extend my condolences to all the relatives and close friends of the deceased. Although human losses are always very painful, being away from those who suffer them closely make these moments even more delicate situations.

The author is a national deputy (Let’s change)