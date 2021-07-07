Helping Ecosystem Restoration: A Beginner’s Guide

07/07/2021 at 09:30 CEST

The UN launched a few days ago the “United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration& rdquor ;, a 10-year effort to halt and reverse the deterioration of the natural world, which is already affecting some 3.2 billion people, 40% of humanity.

Ecosystems (biological systems that make up a community of living beings and the physical environment that surrounds them) can be large, like a forest, or small, like a pond. Many of them are crucial for humans, because they provide water, food, materials and other essential elements, and they provide benefits to the entire planet, as they mitigate climate change and conserve biodiversity.

But, in the last decades, resource extraction has pushed many ecosystems to the limit. The eight main types of ecosystems and what can be done to restore them are described below.

Farmland

FarmlandIntensive soil use, erosion, and excess fertilizers and pesticides are depleting many farmlands and polluting the air and water. Ways to restore them include reducing tillage, using fertilizers and more natural pest control mechanisms, and introducing more diverse crops, including trees.

These steps would help rebuild carbon pools in soils, which would become more fertile and avoid using even more land to get food. Restoring agricultural land can also create habitats for wildlife.

Lakes and rivers

Lakes and riversHaving plenty of drinking water has become a luxury in much of the planet. Freshwater ecosystems are being degraded by pollution, overfishing and infrastructure, as well as by the increasing extraction of water for irrigation, industry and homes.

The formula for restoring lakes and rivers is to stop pollution, reduce and treat waste, manage demand for water and fish, and reactivate vegetation above and below the surface.

Woods

WoodsThe “hunger & rdquor; of humanity for land and resources causes the destruction of forests. Logging, firewood cutting, pollution, invasive pests and forest fires are harming the planet. Restoring forest ecosystems means replanting and reducing pressure on forests so that the trees grow back naturally.

Food systems are one of the main factors affecting forest loss, which provide habitats for 80% of the world’s amphibian species and most birds and mammals.

Rethinking the way food is grown and consumed can help reduce the pressure on it. Degraded and unused farmland can be ideal for forest restoration.

Grasslands and savannas

Grasslands and savannasShrublands, grasslands and savannas are being overgrazed and eroded, converted to agriculture and invaded by exotic species. But it is possible to help them recover by clearing woody vegetation and replanting native grasses.

Lost plants and animals can be reintroduced and protected until their populations recover. Herders and other users must play an important role in plans to manage these ecosystems sustainably.

Moutains

MoutainsIn mountainous regions, removing vegetation from slopes for agriculture or housing can lead to dangerous erosion and pollute rivers at their source.

High temperatures are forcing species, ecosystems, and people to adapt or move. Y at least 600 glaciers have disappeared in recent decades, which affects the water supply for billions of people living downstream.

This trend can be countered by reviving forests and restoring the protection they provide against avalanches, landslides and floods. Dams and roads should be planned to avoid fragmentation of rivers and other habitats. And agricultural techniques such as agroforestry are more resilient to climate change.

Oceans and coasts

Oceans and coastsSeagrass is a true “climate champion & rdquor; hidden, since it captures carbon up to 35 times faster than the tropical forest. But marine ecosystems are under attack from pollution, climate change and overexploitation.

The solutions are as common as the threats: make fishing and mangrove use more sustainable, properly treat sewage and other wastes, and prevent plastic garbage from ending up in the water.

Coral reefs, mangroves and seagrasses must be managed with care and actively restored so that the oceans continue to support billions of livelihoods around the world.

Peat bogs

Peat bogsPeatlands cover only 3% of the world’s land, but they store almost a third of all carbon in their soil. These huge carbon and water reserves are being drained and converted into agricultural land, adding to their degradation from fire, overgrazing, pollution and extraction of peat.

To avoid climate change, it is necessary to retain the carbon in peatlands as it is: wet and in the soil. At the same time, degraded peat bogs must be re-moistened and restoreds, for example, by closing drainage channels, in order to stop their emissions and protect rare plants and animals.

Urban areas

Urban areasCities and towns can seem like ecological deserts, because there is hardly any space for greenery amid houses, roads, and factories. And the waste and pollution produced by its inhabitants endanger waterways, soils and the air.

But urban areas have enormous restoration potential. Waterways should be cleaned up, bee-friendly plants allowed to grow, and urban forests and other wildlife habitats created in parks, schools and other public spaces.

Mowing less often is more economical and allows nature to thrive. Permeable sidewalks and urban wetlands protect against flooding and pollution.

Guide for ecosystem restoration: https://www.worldenvironmentday.global/es/participa/guia-para-la-restauracion-de-los-ecosistemas

