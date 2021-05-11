Helping a Loved One with Mental Disorders During the Pandemic

Sometimes, feeling like it is not the alternative to deal with the mental disorders that the pandemic has left in millions of people.

For more than a year, the education media and the health sector have focused on the COVID-19 conditions. However, the psychological and mental consequences that the pandemic and the mandatory confinements have brought on people have been very little visible. From home, it seems that very little can be done. The reality is different: there are alternatives to treat mental disorders of our loved ones.

Know how to differentiate between advice and a space to listen

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes people just want to vent. Interrupt our loved ones at a time when they need to express their feelings limits the connection that could be established with them, according to Dr. Francisco Reyes, who has followed various cases of mental health related to COVID-19 during the last year.

For this reason, according to the expert, it is advisable to learn the difference between offer a listening space and the opportunity to give advice. According to Reyes, it is always best to ask the affected person directly what they need: advice, or simply that we listen to it? Respect the answer it is key so that we can help you feel better.

Encourage you to exercise

Photo: Getty Images

For those who live or share intimate spaces with those affected, the expert recommends that they invite their loved one to adopt an exercise routine. It doesn’t have to be intense. On the contrary: the body reacts by producing dopamine when it moves. Going for a walk, in this sense, is enough. The point is to make it a pleasant habit that the person can integrate into their daily lives.

Help you recognize your little victories

Photo: Getty Images

Reyes accompanies various patients who, even after overcome COVID-19 infection, have mental disorders. After an episode of confusion, anxiety, and constant alertness, people tend to become depressed and feel deep guilt about getting sick.

After a period of emotional intensity so strongLearning to recognize small victories is important. Everything counts: from getting up early to work to learning how to cook something new. Anything that add something productive to the person’s routine it is cause for celebration at a time when the outlook becomes hazy, tired and not very hopeful.

Breaking out of your burnout routine

Photo: Getty Images

It is not always possible to access a professional when the road gets stormy. For this reason, breaking with the burnout routines that people adopt is essential to mitigate the effects of mental disordersReyes points out.

Instead of falling into a vicious cycle of work-rest repeating in a loop, the expert suggests asking the person out. Taking into account the recommended sanitary measures, it is possible to go for a run, meet up and gradually return to normality. Thus, the person does not become addicted in its own environmentBut you can take a breather.

Reiterate that we are part of your support network

Photo: Getty Images

Reyes highlights the importance of avoid the phrase “give it a try”. This not only devalues ​​people’s feelings, but sets aside their experience of pain and anguish from the pandemic. When a person is emotionally weakTherefore, it is important that you know who you can really count on.

Even though there are free mental health services, letting a person know that they have an emotional support network it is essential for you to feel better. When approaching a professional is not an option, knowing that there are people who love us and are there for us clarifies the panorama that, sometimes, does not let us see the other side of the storm.

