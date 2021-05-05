Helpful vote? Arturo Elderly uses math and helps you decide

With an analytical look, structured mind and purpose to use mathematics for the benefit of public life, Arturo Erdely Ruiz has developed Voto Útil, a web page that provides information on the voting intention of the next elections for federal deputies in each of the 300 electoral districts of the country.

This professor of statistics at the Faculty of Higher Studies Acatlán, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), says in an interview for Tec Review that in this project uses public information from the 2018 district counts of the elections for the Chamber of Deputies, of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

“He also used the 2021 voting intention published by Oraculus’ Poll of Polls, which is like a kind of aggregate or statistically correct way of averaging various voting intention polls for the Chamber of Deputies,” he adds.

It may interest you: They pay ‘influencers’ to influence the American vote

Helpful vote?

Based on this accumulation of data, Erdely Ruiz makes a calculation to project that intention to vote at the national level on each of the 300 electoral districts without the need to consult their particular polls.

The results of this final calculation can be consulted free of charge at electoral-util.mx, Erdely’s page where citizens measure the district strength of the party of their interest, in the context of the next elections for federal deputies to be held on 6 June.

“We are two citizens involved in this project. My specialty is designing the methodology and a good friend of mine, who is a computer engineer, is in charge of updating the page as I give him newer information ”, says this academic.

This social enterprise began to consider it at the beginning of the year and already in March he sat down to do the calculations in detail.

“I published them first in my LinkedIn blog April 4, not yet as a page but as a methodological proposal and generated a lot of interest. My good friend told me: I think what you did is very good, why don’t we make a page so that it has a greater diffusion? So he already guided me and supported me in that part ”, he says.

Erdely assures that his objective is completely informative and altruistic based on a public methodology that anyone with advanced knowledge of statistics can make or reproduce in an Excel sheet.

“It is information that we make available to the people, and everyone is free to vote for whoever they want,” says this professor from UNAM.

A teacher with a social vocation

This academic born in Mexico City 52 years ago, affirms that he is aware that other similar digital proposals have emerged in the country; However, Voto Útil is distinguished from the rest by the following:

“I stand up and sign the methodology with my name. That is the differentiating element of my page with respect to other pages. I am a full-time academic at a public university, that is what I do, and I am doing this in my spare time as a restless citizen of what is happening in my country ”, he clarifies.

Erdely adds that, previously, he had used his knowledge of statistics to make forecasts about the spread of Covid-19 in the country, for which he has become a public reference in terms of handling figures.

Regarding the tendency of many young people in the country not to be interested in political issues, considering them too complex or boring, Erdely advises them the following:

“It is important that they are interested in political issues, particularly when there are going to be electoral processes. It should matter to all of us how a government is performing and it is through elections that we can reward it if it is good or better to generate balance if we see that it is not doing its job well ”, he concludes.