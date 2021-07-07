Help us locate María Fernanda, she disappeared in Tláhuac

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office issued an Amber Alert to locate María Fernanda Olvera Serrano who disappeared in the Tláhuac mayor’s office.

According to the report, the 10-year-old girl was last seen in the company of her mother in the López Portillo neighborhood.

The day he disappeared, he was wearing a short-sleeved Mexican pink shirt, navy blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

As particular signs, he has a scar on his right knee and a brown mole on his left shoulder.

Any information that helps to locate it, please contact the telephone numbers 55 53 45 50 67 or termination 84 and 82, or go to Avenida Jardín number 356 in Colonia Del Gas in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

